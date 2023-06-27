Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas police looking for ex-boyfriend of woman gunned down in apartment parking lot

A manhunt has been launched for Juan Carlos Mata, 20, in the death of 19-year-old Leslie Reyes

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Authorities in Texas are searching for the former boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed in a Houston suburb. 

Juan Carlos Mata, 20, was identified by the Pasadena Police Department as a person of interest in the death of 19-year-old Leslie Reyes, Fox Houston reported. 

She was killed Monday night at the Oakwood Village Apartments parking lot.

Texas man accused of killing woman

Juan Carlos Mata, 20, is being sought in the shooting death of his former girlfriend.  (Pasadena Police Department)

Responding police officers found Reyes with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe Mata was waiting for Reyes in the parking lot as she returned home. 

TEXAS POLICE OFFICER TERMINATED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING WIFE IN FACE WITH RIFLE

Texas murder scene

A Pasadena police vehicle at the scene where a woman was shot and killed in Texas. Police are looking for the woman's former boyfriend. They believe he was lying in wait for her before he gunned her down. (Fox Houston)

The pair had a conversation before the shooting happened, police said. 

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.