Texas police looking for ex-boyfriend of woman gunned down in apartment parking lot

Authorities in Texas are searching for the former boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed in a Houston suburb.

Juan Carlos Mata, 20, was identified by the Pasadena Police Department as a person of interest in the death of 19-year-old Leslie Reyes, Fox Houston reported.

She was killed Monday night at the Oakwood Village Apartments parking lot.

Responding police officers found Reyes with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe Mata was waiting for Reyes in the parking lot as she returned home.

TEXAS POLICE OFFICER TERMINATED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING WIFE IN FACE WITH RIFLE

The pair had a conversation before the shooting happened, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.