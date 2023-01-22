Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas plane crash: Small aircraft catches fire after crashing on highway northwest of Houston

The five-seater, single-engine plane went down around 11:30 a.m. on a highway in northwest Harris County

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Small plane crashes on highway north of Houston Video

Small plane crashes on highway north of Houston

A small plane crashed on a highway in northwest Harris County on Sunday morning, officials said. (Fox 26 Houston)

A small airplane crashed on a highway northwest of Houston and caught fire on Sunday morning, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. 

No injuries were immediately reported and it's unclear how many passengers were on the plane. 

Video taken by a passing motorist showed smoke billowing out of the plane's cockpit. 

Video taken by a passing motorist showed smoke billowing out of the plane's cockpit.  (Fox 26 Houston)

The plane crashed around 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of SH-99 in northwest Harris County. 

MEDICAL TRANSPORT PLANE CRASHES OFF HAWAII COAST, COAST GUARD SEARCH UNDERWAY

Video obtained by Fox 26 Houston appears to show smoke billowing out of the cockpit and one of the wings on fire. 

Texas Department of Public Safety officials blocked off the northbound lanes on SH-99 while investigating the crash. 

Texas Department of Public Safety officials blocked off the northbound lanes on SH-99 while investigating the crash.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The plane is a five-seater, single-engine aircraft manufactured in 1960, according to flight tracker FlightAware. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest