Texas officer-involved late-night shooting in tourist spot leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

An Austin, Texas officer-involved shooting late Saturday night on Sixth Street resulted in one person being shot and killed, with three others sustaining injuries.

FOX 7 in Austin reported that Robin Henderson, the Austin Police Department interim chief, held a press briefing on the matter just before midnight on Saturday, saying officers responded to reports of a man trying to enter a bar on Sixth Street while possessing a gun.

When officers arrived, an employee at the bar identified the man with the gun. The officers approached the man, who then pulled out his firearm and pointed it toward officers and others inside the bar, the chief explained.

After pointing the gun in the officers’ direction, they opened fire, striking him multiple times before he was pronounced dead.

Henderson said none of the officers were injured, though three bystanders were transported to the hospital, one of whom was listed in critical condition and the other two had non-life-threatening injuries.

The chief told reporters body cam footage captured the incident and the video is expected to be released within 10 business days.

All three officers who fired their guns were placed on administrative duty and have 9,11, and 13 years of service with the department, respectively.

The station reported that two investigations will take place concurrently. The Austin Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and Travis County District Attorney’s Office will conduct a criminal investigation, while the Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an administrative investigation.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 512-974-6840 or call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. Tips can also be submitted at austincrimestoppers.org.