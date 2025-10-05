Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Illinois

Pritzker says Trump ordering 400 members of the Texas National Guard to Illinois, Oregon and other locations

JB Pritzker says no federal officials contacted him directly to discuss or coordinate the 400-member deployment

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Trump’s protecting the American people from ‘terrorist states in our own hemisphere’: Mark Levin Video

Trump’s protecting the American people from ‘terrorist states in our own hemisphere’: Mark Levin

Fox News host Mark Levin gives his take on U.S. strikes against alleged drug boats off the coast of Venezuela on ‘Life, Liberty & Levin.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced on Sunday that President Donald Trump will deploy 400 members of the Texas National Guard to Illinois, Oregon and other locations.

The deployment came as protests against federal law enforcement ramp up across the country, particularly in Portland and Chicago.

In the Windy City, multiple people were arrested in recent days for reportedly ramming their vehicles into DHS and ICE agents' cars.

After announcing Trump's deployment on X late Sunday, Pritzker wrote that "no officials from the federal government called me directly to discuss or coordinate."

CHICAGO ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS BLOCK VEHICLES, GET HIT WITH TEAR GAS AND PEPPER BALLS

Pritzker next to Trump

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker criticized President Trump’s decision to deploy 400 Texas National Guard troops to Illinois and Oregon. (Getty Images)

"We must now start calling this what it is: Trump’s Invasion," the Democratic governor wrote.

 "It started with federal agents, it will soon include deploying federalized members of the Illinois National Guard against our wishes, and it will now involve sending in another state’s military troops."

Pritzker also disclosed that he called Texas Governor Greg Abbot to "immediately withdraw any support for this decision and refuse to coordinate."

ANTI-ICE PORTLAND RIOTERS WITH GUILLOTINE CLASH WITH POLICE IN WAR-LIKE SCENES

Law enforcement clashes with anti-ICE protesters

Police clash with demonstrators during a protest outside an immigrant processing and detention center on Oct. 3, 2025 in Broadview, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"There is no reason a President should send military troops into a sovereign state without their knowledge, consent, or cooperation," the governor added.

"The brave men and women who serve in our national guards must not be used as political props. This is a moment where every American must speak up and help stop this madness."

In response, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defended his decision, writing on X that he had "fully authorized the President to call up 400 members of the Texas National Guard to ensure safety for federal officials."

Law enforcement stand in front of tear gas cloud

Law enforcement officers stand in tear gas outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

He then added that federal and state leaders must "either fully enforce protection for federal employees or get out of the way and let the Texas Guard do it," while praising the Guard’s "training, skill and expertise."

Abbott also noted that thousands of Texas National Guard troops have remained along the southern border to assist with security operations.

In recent days, large numbers of protesters have rioted against immigration enforcement actions across the country. ICE shared a video of a Portland protester being wheeled into custody on Sunday.

GIF of suspect being rolled away

ICE shared a video showing a suspect being rolled away on a flatbed cart in Portland, Oregon. (@ICEgov via X)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Broadview, Illinois, on Friday, more than a dozen people were arrested by federal agents during protests at an ICE processing facility. Agents were seen firing pepper balls, tear gas and rubber bullets to clear crowds.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue