Pritzker says Trump ordering 400 members of the Texas National Guard to Illinois, Oregon and other locations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced on Sunday that President Donald Trump will deploy 400 members of the Texas National Guard to Illinois, Oregon and other locations.

The deployment came as protests against federal law enforcement ramp up across the country, particularly in Portland and Chicago.

In the Windy City, multiple people were arrested in recent days for reportedly ramming their vehicles into DHS and ICE agents' cars.

After announcing Trump's deployment on X late Sunday, Pritzker wrote that "no officials from the federal government called me directly to discuss or coordinate."

CHICAGO ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS BLOCK VEHICLES, GET HIT WITH TEAR GAS AND PEPPER BALLS

"We must now start calling this what it is: Trump’s Invasion," the Democratic governor wrote.

"It started with federal agents, it will soon include deploying federalized members of the Illinois National Guard against our wishes, and it will now involve sending in another state’s military troops."

Pritzker also disclosed that he called Texas Governor Greg Abbot to "immediately withdraw any support for this decision and refuse to coordinate."

ANTI-ICE PORTLAND RIOTERS WITH GUILLOTINE CLASH WITH POLICE IN WAR-LIKE SCENES

"There is no reason a President should send military troops into a sovereign state without their knowledge, consent, or cooperation," the governor added.

"The brave men and women who serve in our national guards must not be used as political props. This is a moment where every American must speak up and help stop this madness."

In response, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defended his decision, writing on X that he had "fully authorized the President to call up 400 members of the Texas National Guard to ensure safety for federal officials."

He then added that federal and state leaders must "either fully enforce protection for federal employees or get out of the way and let the Texas Guard do it," while praising the Guard’s "training, skill and expertise."

Abbott also noted that thousands of Texas National Guard troops have remained along the southern border to assist with security operations.

In recent days, large numbers of protesters have rioted against immigration enforcement actions across the country. ICE shared a video of a Portland protester being wheeled into custody on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP