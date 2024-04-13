Texas mother of two arrested after allegedly leaving young children home alone to go on cruise

A mother of two in Texas is behind bars after she allegedly left her young children home alone for nearly a week while she went on a cruise.

Lakesha Woods Williams, 29, was arrested on two charges of child endangerment on Thursday after leaving her 6-year-old and 8-year-old children alone in her high-rise apartment in Houston for six days, according to the Harris County Constable's Office – Precinct 5.

Williams allegedly left for the cruise on April 4 and returned home during the evening of April 10.

Precinct 5 deputies responded to Williams' apartment in the 9700 block of Katy Freeway on April 9 after receiving a call from someone concerned about the two children.

When deputies entered the apartment, the children, who were alone, said their mother was on a cruise.

Paramedics and Child Protective Services were then called to the home to check on the kids' health and safety, the constable's office said.

"We are still putting together the facts and circumstances of how these children were left alone for several days," Constable Ted Heap said in a post on Facebook. "But the important thing is they are safe now and those responsible should be held accountable for leaving these kids in an unsafe situation."

Heap added that both children are now in the care of a relative.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Harris County Detention Facility the day after she returned to her apartment. Her bond is set at $25,000.

Jail records show she is due in court on Monday.