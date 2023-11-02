Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida mom leaves child in car for hours to get drunk, police allege

Florida woman Veronica Elliott, 35, charged with child neglect

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
A Florida mom was arrested after allegedly leaving her 7-year-old daughter in the car while she got drunk at a local bar, according to the DeLand Police Department. FOX 35 Orlando reports. 

A Florida mother has been arrested and charged with child neglect after police say she left her 7-year-old daughter in an unattended, unlocked vehicle for hours while she got drunk at a local bar.

DeLand police responded to The Perfect Spot Bar just before 3 a.m. Sunday after the girl walked up to the bar looking for her mom, according to a press release. 

The investigation revealed the child had been left in an unlocked, turned off car in a dark parking lot with no lights. 

An officer stayed with the girl while other officers began to look for 35-year-old Veronica Elliott, who did not turn up until hours later. 

Deland PD body cam of Veronica Elliott arrest

Police speak with Veronica Elliott in the back of a cruiser prior to her being taken to jail. (Deland Police Department)

Police say around 6:30 a.m. Elliott walked up to the scene and asked what time it was. She was "covered in dirt, swaying with movements," missing her shoes and seemed surprised. She told officers she only meant to be away from her daughter for 10 minutes.

Elliott allegedly had slurred speech and body movements consistent with someone under the influence.

Bar FL mom allegedly left her daughter outside

The Perfect Spot bar in Deland, Florida, where a mother allegedly drank for hours while her 7-year-old was left unattended outside in a car. (FOX 35 Orlando)

Florida mother accused of leaving daughter outside bar

Veronic Elliott, 35, allegedly left her 7-year-old daughter outside a bar in an unlocked parked car. (Volusia County Sheriffs Office)

She was charged with child neglect without great bodily harm and booked in to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where she posted $2,500 bond and has been released. 

The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of her daughter. 