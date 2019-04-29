Texas mom who blamed son, 3, with 6-week-old’s death faces murder charge: report

A Texas mother who had told authorities that her 3-year-old son was responsible for injuries that led to her 6-week-old daughter’s death now faces a capital murder charge, a report said.

Halle Murry, 25, took her daughter to a Fort Worth Hospital on Jan. 25. Her daughter, Acelyn, was badly injured. She allegedly said her son-- who was aggressive with the girl in the past-- injured her daughter, The Dallas Morning-News reported. But the injuries were extensive and a doctor at the hospital raised concerns. The doctor said the girl’s injury was "one of the worst skull fractures he has ever seen," the report said, citing the affidavit. The doctor said "no way a 3-year-old could have caused this amount of damage," the report said.

The report said she left the hospital but was told by a doctor about the observation and returned to the hospital.

Police said she changed her story. Three days after the girl's death, she and her son tested positive to cocaine, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The boy is now in state custody.

Murry was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of capital murder.

Investigators reportedly tried to talk to the 3-year-old about what happened to his sister, but they could not understand him. They placed him in a room with a doll that looked like his sister and reportedly observed him expressing love and aggression, but nothing to the extent that would cause that kind of damage, the report said.