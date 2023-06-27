Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Texas migrant deaths: Four more arrested in alleged human trafficking operation that left 53 dead

The tractor trailer was found abandoned on a road in San Antonio in the scorching heat

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
53 immigrants were ‘left to die’ in abandoned truck in Texas Video

53 immigrants were ‘left to die’ in abandoned truck in Texas

Former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich discuss a need for stricter border security on ‘The Story with Martha MacCallum.’

Four Mexican citizens were arrested in connection with the deaths of 53 migrants found abandoned last year inside a tractor-trailer in the scorching heat in San Antonio, Texas, federal prosecutors said Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of the shocking discovery. 

The Justice Department said the suspects knew the trailer’s air-conditioning unit was malfunctioning and would not blow any cool air to the migrants inside. They were identified as Riley Covarrubias-Ponce, 30; Felipe Orduna-Torres, 28; Luis Alberto Rivera-Leal, 37; and Armando Gonzales-Ortega, 53.

"One year ago today, an unthinkable crime perpetrated by human smugglers at our southern border caused the death of 53 human beings," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. "But today’s arrests demonstrate that those who seek to profit from desperation will be brought to justice."

DESANTIS ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE COALITION OF 90 SHERIFFS TO PUSH BACK AGAINST BORDER CRISIS

Migrant body bags in San Antonio, Texas

Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered in tractor trailer in San Antonio. On Monday, federal prosecutors announced four more arrests.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

All four are charged with conspiracy to transport immigrants resulting in death, serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy. Each man faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

The arrests were made in Houston, San Antonio and Marshall, Texas, authorities said. 

Prosecutors said the men exchanged the names of the migrants who would be smuggled in a truck for the nearly three-hour drive from Laredo, Texas to San Antonio. 

Voters react to DeSantis' border security plan Video

Orduna-Torres provided the address where they would be picked up, and Gonzalez-Ortega met them there, prosecutors said. The four then coordinated the trip and exchanged messages about the truck’s progress on the drive to San Antonio.

The dead were discovered on June 27, 2022. They included migrants smuggled into the United States from Mexico – 27 people from Mexico, 14 from Honduras, seven from Guatemala and two from El Salvador. Among the dead included eight children. 

The truck was found in San Antonio on a desolate road.

San Antonio trailer where migrants were found dead

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The driver, Homero Zamorano Jr. of Elkhart, Texas, was previously charged in July 2022 along with Christian Martinez, a resident of Palestine, Texas. Zamorano was arrested when authorities arrived at the scene and found him hiding in the brush near the truck.

Authorities found 48 migrants deceased at the scene. The other 16 were transported to local hospitals, where five died. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.