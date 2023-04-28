Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas man who was fugitive in Mexico sentenced for 2013 murder of boss

Gerardo Alvarez was arrested by Mexican authorities in 2020 after staying on the run for years

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A Texas man and former fugitive was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week after he pleaded guilty to the murder of his former boss. 

Gerardo Alvarez, 46, murdered groundskeeping supervisor Todd Fenton, 48, by shooting him several times inside a school district bus barn in October 2013, FOX 4 reported.  

Fenton was Alvarez’s boss with the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District at the time. 

After Alvarez was named as a suspect due to surveillance video found at the scene, he fled to Mexico where he remained a fugitive until he was arrested by Mexican authorities in 2020. 

Gerardo Alvarez's mugshots

Gerardo Alvarez was arrested in Mexico in 2020 and extradited to Texas a year later.  (Carrollton Police/FOX 4)

He was extradited to Texas in 2021. 

He pleaded guilty before he was expected to stand trial for the crime next month. 

"At the end of the day, he thought it’d be best to just take the 30 years and avoid a trial," his lawyer Hugo Aguilar said, according to the Dallas Morning News. 

The Carrollton police press release added, "Unfortunately, Fenton’s wife, Kathy Fenton, passed away in March 2023, and was unable to see justice served for the devastating loss of her husband," according to the newspaper.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Carrollton police. 