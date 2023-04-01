Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas man uses Apple AirTag to track down person who stole his truck, then kills him: Police

San Antonio police say the shooting happened on Wednesday

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in San Antonio, Texas said a man killed another man who allegedly stole his truck after tracking the theif with an Apple AirTag.

The San Antonio Police Department said the incident happened on Wednesday on the city's southeast side at a shopping center, according to KHOU. The truck's owner used an Apple AirTag tracking device to see where the truck was located.

Officials said that they received a stolen vehicle report around 1 p.m. on Wednesday out of a home in north San Antonio.

Police said that the truck's owner used the AirTag to track the vehicle nearly 20 miles from where it was stolen.

Someone holds an Apple AirTag in San Francisco, March 14, 2022. 

Someone holds an Apple AirTag in San Francisco, March 14, 2022.  (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The alleged thief wasn't aware that the vehicle was being tracked, officials said.

Authorities found several bullet casings and two cars with their windows shot out.

Apple Air tags are a good way to keep track of loved ones that have memory issues.

Apple Air tags are a good way to keep track of loved ones that have memory issues. (CyberGuy.com)

Officials are determining if the suspect will be charged in the fatal shooting.

Officer Nick Soliz said that people shouldn't take matters into their own hands if their car is stolen.

A boxed AirTag on display at the Apple Store George Street on April 30, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Apple's latest accessory, the AirTag is a small device that helps people keep track of belongings, using Apple's Find My network to locate lost items like keys, wallet, or a bag. 

A boxed AirTag on display at the Apple Store George Street on April 30, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Apple's latest accessory, the AirTag is a small device that helps people keep track of belongings, using Apple's Find My network to locate lost items like keys, wallet, or a bag.  (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

"If you are to get your vehicle stolen, please do not take matters into your own hands like this," Soliz said. "It's never safe as you can see by this incident."

A spokesperson for Apple has previously pointed Fox News Digital to a recent update and stated that it works with law enforcement to track down AirTags used for criminal purposes.

"AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person’s property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products. Unwanted tracking has long been a societal problem, and we took this concern seriously in the design of AirTag. It’s why the Find My network is built with privacy in mind, uses end-to-end encryption, and why we innovated with the first-ever proactive system to alert you of unwanted tracking. We hope this starts an industry trend for others to also provide these sorts of proactive warnings in their products," the spokesperson said.

