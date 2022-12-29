Expand / Collapse search
Are you being stalked? A simple software update can save your life.

Apple has updated AirTag safety features again to protect users from unwanted tracking

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
We've all heard about the unintended consequence of Apple's AirTag being used by stalkers and thieves to track people. The company has released multiple updates it claims to increase user safety. Still, up until now, nothing has mitigated the risks.

However, Apple has been working overtime to help prevent stalking by people using the AirTag maliciously and has released an update that provides more accurate tools to help you find and locate unwanted AirTags in your vicinity.

What does Apple's latest update do?

Apple's latest update improves the feature known as Precision Finding. This feature has always been included with AirTags since its initial release. However, it was previously only possible to locate your registered AirTags. Now, it can identify unknown AirTags following you without your knowledge.

Your iPhone will alert you if there is an unrecognizable AirTag close to you and even make a noise alert if the AirTag is difficult to hear so that you become aware of it much quicker. This feature is only available for those with iPhone 11 models or higher. You must have the latest iOS16.2 update or later to install it.

How do I know if my AirTag has the latest update

AirTags do not update automatically like iPhones, iPads or laptops do. Instead, they get firmware updates released over time rather than becoming available to every user at once. Here's how you can check if your AirTag has the latest firmware update:

  • Open the Find My app
  • Tap Items and select your AirTag from the list
  • Tap the name of your AirTag to see its serial number and current firmware version
  • The latest update is version 2.0.36 as of this publishing, so if that is the one listed then you're all set. Check periodically to see once your device updates if you have a different version listed.
What do I do if I find an unknown AirTag

  • Take out the battery immediately by pushing down on the center of the back panel and turning it counterclockwise. This will disable the AirTag until the battery is put back in.
  • Look on the inside of the AirTag for the serial number and report that number to the police.
  • Do not dispose of or destroy the AirTag. Give it to the police when you make a report along with the serial number.

To learn more about how to detect or disable an AirTag, visit CyberGuy.com and search "AirTag" by clicking the magnifying glass icon at the top of my website.   

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends."