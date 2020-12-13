Texas man shot dead in driveway of own home after returning from grocery store with teen son, authorities say

A Texas man was shot and killed in the driveway of his own home Saturday night after returning from the grocery store with his 16-year-old son, investigators said.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3300 block on Allington Court, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. The man was shot several times and died at the scene before deputies arrived.

The man’s son had been taking the groceries inside the home when an unknown suspect or suspects drove up in a dark-colored sedan, Sgt. Jason Brown told reporters at the scene.

The son was not injured during the shooting, KHOU-TV reported.

Brown said it was unclear whether the motive was robbery or whether the man had been targeted.

Investigators do not have a clear description of the suspect or suspects, Brown said. Several neighbors who heard the gunshots reported seeing only a dark-colored sedan driving away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.