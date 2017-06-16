Texas man shoots cyclist from car to 'blow off steam,' police say

A 19-year-old Texas man is accused of aggravated assault for allegedly firing a shotgun at a cyclist from a car so he could “blow off steam,” police said.

Merrick David Isaacks was arrested this week following an investigation stemming from a June 7 shooting incident in Austin, Fox 4 News reported.

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting around midnight that evening and found a victim with an unknown injury to his back, shoulder, and head after he was struck by what appeared to be a shotgun blast.

The victim, identified as Alonso Solis-Mata, was transported to the hospital where doctors found pellets from the shotgun blast inside his brain stem.

During the course of the investigation, detectives connected the incident to another aggravated assault case. A witness in that case said Isaacks threated him with a shotgun to drive around the city to help “blow off steam” and that he “wanted to shoot or kill someone.”

The driver told police he tried to convince Isaacks to not open fire, but the 19-year-old didn’t listen. He said Isaacks “turned his entire body toward the passenger side door and lifted the shotgun to the window as if he was aiming at something and fired one shot.”

The witness told police that it was around the same time and date that Solis was hit, adding that he believed Isaacks had fired at the cyclist.

After the shooting, Isaacks reportedly shot his weapon several more times into the air while driving around.

Isaacks has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a $250,000 bail.

