Texas

Texas man fatally shot after killing father, carjacking 2 vehicles and leading school officer on chase

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene in Houston

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
A Texas man accused of killing his father before attempting to enter an elementary school, carjacking two vehicles and leading a school officer on a chase is dead after shooting at the officer, who then returned fire.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner told reporters Thursday that officers responded to a home on Mona Lee Lane at about 7:10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A woman reported to police that her son had come home and gotten into an argument with his father. Moments later, the woman heard a shot then ran outside and called police.

Houston Police Press Conference

The Houston Police Department held a press conference after an officer-involved shooting Thursday. (Houston Police Department Twitter)

When officers arrived, they located the father, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s son, only identified by police as a man who was about 30 years old, fled the house and ran to Buffalo Creek Elementary School.

At about 7:20 a.m., Spring Branch ISD police were alerted to a suspect attempting to get into vehicles at the school. One of the officers tried to stop the suspect, but he ran away before carjacking a vehicle.

The officer pursued the man, who sideswiped two vehicles, including a school bus. At one point, the suspect got out of the vehicle and carjacked another vehicle.

He then drove to a dead-end, got out of the stolen vehicle and ran until he was cornered at Houston Crane, Inc. on Campbell Road.

The Spring Branch ISD Police said the suspect turned and fired one shot at the officer. The officer returned fire, shooting the suspect multiple times.

Houston police vehicles

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said officers responded to a home on Mona Lee Lane for reports of a shooting Thursday morning. (Mayra Beltran/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images/File)

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and the officer was not injured.

FOX 26 Houston reported that the Spring Branch ISD police said the suspect may have attempted to enter the elementary school at one point, but it is still under investigation.

"The suspect was unable to enter the building as all doors were locked in accordance with SBISD safety protocols," the district said in a release.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.