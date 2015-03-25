Texas man charged with waving 'medieval-type' sword

A Central Texas man is accused of using a "medieval-type" sword to threaten a woman trying to mediate a fight between him and his wife.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that Jamie Lewis Wehunt was charged with waving the weapon in the woman's direction.

A police spokesman says the woman reported meeting Wehunt and his wife at a Waco pool hall. After the couple fought, Wehunt's wife allegedly asked the woman to follow them home and stay for a few minutes because she was afraid.

She told police that Wehunt threatened her after she arrived at their home, holding the sword as if he was going to attack her.

He was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

He did not have a working phone number listed.