Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas man charged with killing mother, daughter during alleged human smuggling attempt near border ID’d

Texas Lt. Dan Patrick blamed the Biden administration for their refusal to secure the border

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Liberal media gives Kamala Harris a pass on border crisis: Miranda Devine Video

Liberal media gives Kamala Harris a pass on border crisis: Miranda Devine

The New York Post columnist says media misses the forest from the trees when they get sit-down interviews with vice president on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Mission, Texas, police have identified the suspect who crashed into a vehicle Saturday while fleeing authorities during an alleged human smuggling attempt. 

Esteban Cantu Jr., 18, an American citizen, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the deaths of Mission resident Carmen Huerta Sosa, 59, and her daughter, 22-year-old Viridiana Charon Lloyd. He was charged Saturday with felony evading and human smuggling. 

Esteban Cantu Jr.

Esteban Cantu Jr. (Mission PD)

Cantu ran a stop sign Saturday while fleeing from Border Patrol agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and T-boned Sosa’s car, police said. 

CBP OFFICERS IN TEXAS SEIZE MORE THAN $3M WORTH OF METHAMPHETAMINE AT US-MEXICO BORDER

Police said six illegal immigrants were in his vehicle. One of the immigrants flew through the windshield upon impact but survived. Cantu and the immigrants were transported to an area hospital, police said. 

  • Texas Human Smuggler Car Crash Mission
    Image 1 of 3

    Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) agents investigate a car crash Saturday that involved a human smuggler and a mother and daughter. 

  • Texas Human Smuggler Car Crash Mission
    Image 2 of 3

    Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) agents investigate a car crash Saturday that involved a human smuggler and a mother and daughter. 

  • Texas Human Smuggler Car Crash Mission
    Image 3 of 3

    Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) agents investigate a car crash Saturday that involved a human smuggler and a mother and daughter. 

Cantu was arrested, formerly charged and arraigned before Mission Municipal Court Judge Jonathan Wehrmeister after he was released from the hospital, police said. He was remanded to the Hidalgo County jail in lieu of the bonds set by Judge Wehrmeister. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick weighed in on Saturday’s incident, saying the blood of Sosa and Lloyd are on the hands of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their refusal to secure the border. 

Fox News’ Peter Aitken contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money