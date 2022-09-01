Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas man arrested in underwear following alleged crime spree

1-hour-long crime spree 27-year-old Ryan Glover allegedly conducted happened early Sunday morning

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
RAW VIDEO: Dallas man arrested in bizarre highway incident charged with murder Video

RAW VIDEO: Dallas man arrested in bizarre highway incident charged with murder

A murder suspect was captured with the help of security guards at a Dallas business. This video shows the end of a one-man crimewave that also involved a carjacking, accidents and assaults, FOX 4 News Dallas reports. Video courtesy: Kale Beneke.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas police say they have the man who murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on a freeway, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down.

The one-hour-long crime spree 27-year-old Ryan Glover allegedly conducted took place early Sunday morning. Glover was arrested just before 2 a.m. off I-35 E and Royal Lane. 

The capture was caught on video by bystander Kale Beneke. 

"It could have been a lot different. It could have went a lot more south," Beneke told FOX 4 News Dallas. "We didn't want anybody to get hurt. We didn't want him to get shot."

SHOTGUN-WIELDING ROBBER STEALS FROM A DOZEN HOUSTON FOOD TRUCKS: REPORT

Dallas police say Ryan Glover murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on I-35 E, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down.

Dallas police say Ryan Glover murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on I-35 E, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down.

"What Beneke, the carjacking and assault victims and security guards did not know at the time was that Glover is believed to have murdered a man just before all of that went down," the TV station reports. 

Glover is accused of killing 26-year-old Jacquan Hudson inside his apartment. A neighbor heard three gunshots around 1:14 a.m., according to court records, but they did not call 911. Police were not called until someone found Hudson inside the apartment at 5:29 a.m.

HOUSTON-AREA MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED WOMAN, INJURED SISTER MET THEM AFTER MAKING ‘INAPPROPRIATE COMMENTS’

A Dallas man accused in a murder, carjacking and assault was arrested with the help of security guards. They say he wasn't wearing pants when they took him down with pepper spray and a stun gun on I-35E at Royal Lane.

A Dallas man accused in a murder, carjacking and assault was arrested with the help of security guards. They say he wasn't wearing pants when they took him down with pepper spray and a stun gun on I-35E at Royal Lane. (Kale Beneke)

Hudson's body was found on Glover's couch with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. Investigators located Glover in jail after his arrest by Dallas County sheriff's deputies. 

There, Glover said Hudson was "in his apartment, and everything was fine" when he went home from work on his lunch break between 8 to 8:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Glover reportedly told police he was driving to his girlfriend's house when he got off work Sunday when, "his head began to spin, and he does not remember what happened afterwards." 

Glover has no criminal history, but court documents say two guns and a bag of marijuana were found inside his apartment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The arrest affidavit states Hudson had been staying at Glover's apartment for a few days.

Glover is still in jail facing murder and other charges. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.