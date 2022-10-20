Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Texas man arrested for allegedly murdering woman after she beat him at basketball: police

Asia Womack's family said Cameron Hogg and Womack had been friends

Bradford Betz
Bradford Betz
Dallas police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old woman after she beat him at a game of basketball. 

Cameron Hogg, 31, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Asia Womack earlier this month, Dallas police said. 

L-R: Cameron Hogg and Asia Womack. 

L-R: Cameron Hogg and Asia Womack.  (Dallas PD; KDFW)

Officers were called to a shooting in the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Upon arrival, officers found Womack on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Asia Womack graduating. 

Asia Womack graduating.  (KDFW)

Asia Womack's family said she was skilled at basketball. 

Asia Womack's family said she was skilled at basketball.  (KDFW)

The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department (DFR) responded and transferred Womack to an area hospital where she died, police said. 

Police issued a warrant for Hogg’s arrest on Oct. 11 and arrested him Thursday. 

Womack’s family told FOX 4 that Womack and Hogg had been friends. They said the game had gotten heated and trash talk ensued. 

"This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s," her mother Andrea said. "She’s eaten with the man. She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way." 

Womack was reportedly skilled in basketball, having played when she attended Madison High School. 

"[T]his is so senseless," Pastor John Delley told the outlet. "You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball." 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 