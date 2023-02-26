Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Texas man accused of impersonating a police officer claims he did it to 'make people drive better'

The suspect allegedly had blue and red emergency lights mounted to his dashboard

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A Texas man was arrested for impersonating a police officer after a concerned citizen called 911 about a suspicious blue pickup truck trying to pull him over with emergency lights. 

Deputies from the Parker County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and arrested Luciano Amador Velazquez, a 42-year-old man from Weatherford, which is about 50 miles west of Dallas

GOOD SAMARITAN CHASES DOWN DRUNKEN DRIVER AFTER CRASH THAT KILLED TEXAS COP: ‘YOU F---ING KILLED SOMEBODY’

Velazquez told police that he uses the blue and red emergency lights mounted on his dashboard to "make people drive better."

Luciano Amador Velazquez, 42, was charged with impersonating a police officer after allegedly trying to pull a driver over in Parker County, Texas. 

Luciano Amador Velazquez, 42, was charged with impersonating a police officer after allegedly trying to pull a driver over in Parker County, Texas.  (Parker County Sheriff's Office)

The victim in the most recent incident told police that Velazquez was also following him closely. 

"He further reported the driver of the truck was flashing emergency lights from inside the truck, while attempting to cut him off of the roadway and block his vehicle from leaving the area," the Parker County Sheriff's Office said. 

Velazquez was charged with impersonating a public servant and is being held on a $15,000 bond, according to jail records. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest