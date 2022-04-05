Texas, Louisiana residents without power as storms move through South

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tens of thousands of people were left without power in Texas and Louisiana on Tuesday morning as storms continued to move through the South.

Outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed 10,423 customers had no power in Louisiana and nearly 34,000 were out in Texas where at least one person was killed by the severe weather.

Details on the East Texas resident have not yet been released, according to Fox Weather, but officials in Whitehouse said a storm moved through the community at about 1:45 a.m. local time, producing straight-line winds or a downburst.

Most of the damage there consisted of downed trees and power lines, forcing road closures.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Shreveport, Louisiana issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for areas surrounding Whitehouse at about 1 a.m. local time.

Heavy rain led to flooding in the region, stranding vehicles in rising water.

The McKinney Fire Department said Monday that they had rescued four people from their vehicles.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to more than 20 high water incidents and five water rescues between 10 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities said crews were also called to four reports of downed utility wires or transformers.

Damage was reported to buildings in Henderson.

There was also damage to homes in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex from one or more possible tornados.

No tornados have been confirmed, but the NWS will survey storm damage over the coming days.

Damaging winds and large hail were also reported from northern Texas to southern Oklahoma.

Tornado watches were still in effect on Tuesday afternoon as storms continue to threaten the Deep South.

Fox News' Janice Dean reported that more strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast through the Southeast.