Texas judge seeks to keep suspected serial killer behind bars for life: 'He never, ever had remorse'

A suspected serial killer who was previously convicted for another murder may face life behind bars after allegedly killing two more people.



Raul Meza Jr., 63, is presently accused of killing Gloria Lofton in 2019 and Jesse Fraga in 2023. Meza was formerly convicted in 1982 after being found guilty of murdering 8-year-old Kendra Page.



He appeared in court on Tuesday, August 27 to discuss a potential plea deal with Travis County Judge Julie Kocurek for life in prison for one murder and 20 years for another.



This plea deal would make Meza eligible for parole in 40 years, at 103 years old.



"Mr. Meza is ready for this ordeal to be over. Not just for himself, but for the whole community," argued Raul Meza Jr.’s defense attorney Russell Hunt.

Judge Julie Kocurek did not accept the defense's argument, saying she would not accept anything less than life without possibility of parole.



When his plea deal was not accepted, Meza glared at the prosecutor until Judge Kocurek asked him to stop.

Murder victim Kendra Page's surviving sister Tracy told FOX 7 Austin, "When I heard that today, it was just a big relief off my shoulders and everything. I wish this would have been done when he did this to my sister, then all these families wouldn't be here today."



Meza served only 11 of the 30 years to which he was sentenced for the murder of Tracy Page before being released on parole.



"He has expressed remorse to us to the extent that he can," Meza's defense attorney Russell Hunt said to FOX 7.

In response, Tracy Page told FOX 7 Austin that Meza "never, ever had remorse."

Gloria Lofton was 66 years old when she was murdered and Jesse Fraga was 80. Fraga was formerly a probation officer who had given Meza a place to stay.

Meza may be linked to over 10 unsolved homicide cases in the Austin, Texas area.



Meza's attorneys do not plan on going to trial for the murders of Gloria Lofton or Jesse Fraga but instead will continue to argue for a plea deal.



Meza is set to return to court on September 30 for another hearing with Judge Kocurek.

Austin is a city on edge. The murder rate has steadily risen since 2019. At least 5 bodies were discovered in Lady Bird Lake in Austin in the last year. And Austin police have asked for the public's help in another case that appears to involve a serial killer.