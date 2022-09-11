Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas jail vendor employee arrested for allegedly providing drugs to inmates

Aaliyah Lyles faces drug charges and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
An outside vendor employee at the Tarrant County Jail in Texas has been arrested for allegedly providing drugs to inmates.

Aaliyah Lyles faces drug charges and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, FOX 4 News Dallas reports. 

The suspect was arrested last month after an inmate was taken to the hospital for what was believed to have been a narcotics overdose. The inmate survived. 

Investigators say several interviews accused Lyles of bringing drugs into the jail.

Aaliyah Lyles is facing drug charges and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.

Aaliyah Lyles is facing drug charges and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility. (Provided by FOX 4 News Dallas)

The investigation led the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the death of 23-year-old inmate Trelynn Wormley, who died at a hospital on July 20.

Wormley, who had been in custody since January, had a history of mental illness, according to his mother. 

"Investigators said Wormley ‘may have taken an illegal narcotic that had been smuggled into the jail,’" FOX 4 reports. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.