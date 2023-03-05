Expand / Collapse search
Texas homeowner turns the tables on burglar who shot his dog, leaves him 'yelling for help'

The suspect was found yelling for help at an intersection near the home

By Emma Colton | Fox News
A suspected burglar who allegedly broke into an El Paso, Texas, home in broad daylight and shot a dog was sent running when one resident pulled out his own handgun and returned fire.

Bruce Wayne Murphy, 29, is accused of breaking into a Northeast El Paso home just before 9 a.m. March 1. Murphy allegedly fired a gun in the home, which left a dog wounded, according to police.

A resident of the home, 37-year-old Sean Patrick Suniga, then pulled out his own firearm and shot at Murphy, police said. Two other residents were home at the time of the attempted burglary, according to a press release from the El Paso Police Department.

A man is accused of breaking into an El Paso, Texas, home and firing a gun, leaving a dog wounded.

A man is accused of breaking into an El Paso, Texas, home and firing a gun, leaving a dog wounded. (iStock)

Murphy fled the home and was found at an intersection "yelling for help" and saying "that he had been shot," according to police. He was transported to a local hospital.

The intersection at Gateway South and Broaddus, where suspect Bruce Wayne Murphy was found yelling for help.

The intersection at Gateway South and Broaddus, where suspect Bruce Wayne Murphy was found yelling for help. (Google Maps )

Police say they obtained a warrant for burglary of habitation with a bond of $500,000. Murphy will be transported to the El Paso County Detention Facility upon his release from the hospital. 

The El Paso Police headquarters in Texas.

The El Paso Police headquarters in Texas. (El Paso PD/Facebook )

The Animal Cruelty Investigative Unit, crimes against persons detectives and other authorities all responded to the scene of the crime. The investigation into the matter is ongoing, according to police.

The condition of the injured dog is unknown.