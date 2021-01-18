Texas detective presents boy with new bicycle after his was destroyed by 'offender'

A Texas detective presented a child with a new bicycle after police said his was destroyed by the subject of a case.

The Irving Police Department said the new ride and helmet were donated by Team Texas for Families, a nonprofit organization, according to Fox 4.

"Detective Josh Smith was working a case where the offender destroyed Nick’s bike," the department said in a tweet.

Police released an image of Smith and another officer standing alongside the boy and his new bicycle on Sunday.