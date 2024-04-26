Texas deputy killed while working crash scene was hit by driver talking on cellphone: sheriff's office

Texas authorities have released more details in the line-of-duty death of a Harris County deputy who was hit by a truck while working a crash earlier this week.

Deputy Investigator John Coddou, 50, died on Tuesday after he was hit by a man driving a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 while investigating a minor crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 at around 9:36 a.m., a traffic report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Coddou positioned his patrol vehicle on the left shoulder of the highway with the right side of his car partially blocking the first northbound lane before getting out to investigate.

The report stated that the vehicle's emergency lights were activated.

Less than 10 minutes later, a white Silverado approached the scene by driving in the lane Coddou's vehicle was blocking. While the driver has not been publicly identified, the report said it was a "known male."

The driver was talking on his cellphone hands-free while approaching the area, according to the report, and engaged in a "faulty evasive action" to avoid hitting Coddou's vehicle.

By doing that, he drove into the center grassy median that was dividing the northbound and southbound lanes, which was where Coddou was standing.

The deputy was struck by the front right area of the truck, the report said.

Coddou was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center, where he later died.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the department was "deeply saddened" by his death and a procession was held in his honor on Thursday. FOX 26 Houston reported that Coddou served with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for 20 years.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office's Vehicular Crimes Division is continuing to investigate the deadly collision.