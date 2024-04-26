Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Texas deputy killed while working crash scene was hit by driver talking on cellphone: sheriff's office

Harris County Deputy Investigator John Coddou, 50, died Tuesday after he was hit by a truck while working a crash scene

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Texas authorities have released more details in the line-of-duty death of a Harris County deputy who was hit by a truck while working a crash earlier this week.

Deputy Investigator John Coddou, 50, died on Tuesday after he was hit by a man driving a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 while investigating a minor crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 at around 9:36 a.m., a traffic report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Coddou positioned his patrol vehicle on the left shoulder of the highway with the right side of his car partially blocking the first northbound lane before getting out to investigate.

The report stated that the vehicle's emergency lights were activated.

Texas deputy John Coddou

Harris County Deputy Investigator John Coddou, 50, died Tuesday after he was hit by a man driving a Chevrolet Silverado while working a crash scene on Highway 99 at around 9:36 a.m. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Less than 10 minutes later, a white Silverado approached the scene by driving in the lane Coddou's vehicle was blocking. While the driver has not been publicly identified, the report said it was a "known male."

The driver was talking on his cellphone hands-free while approaching the area, according to the report, and engaged in a "faulty evasive action" to avoid hitting Coddou's vehicle. 

By doing that, he drove into the center grassy median that was dividing the northbound and southbound lanes, which was where Coddou was standing. 

The deputy was struck by the front right area of the truck, the report said.

MEMPHIS POLICE OFFICER KILLED DURING SHOOTOUT WITH TEENS, ONE OF WHOM WAS RECENTLY RELEASED 

Harris County Sheriff's Office uniform

Harris County Deputy Investigator John Coddou had served with the sheriff's office for 20 years when he was killed on Tuesday. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Coddou was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center, where he later died.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the department was "deeply saddened" by his death and a procession was held in his honor on Thursday. FOX 26 Houston reported that Coddou served with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for 20 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Harris County Sheriff's Office's Vehicular Crimes Division is continuing to investigate the deadly collision.