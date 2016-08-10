Texas deputy fatally shot at his home was facing foreclosure

A Texas sheriff's deputy who was killed by a bullet from his own gun outside his home last month had been facing foreclosure.

Authorities say Travis County Sgt. Craig Hutchinson told dispatchers there were prowlers in his yard before he was found mortally wounded July 25. Investigators initially said he was shot while confronting suspects, but police in Round Rock, north of Austin, said last week that the fatal shot came from the 54-year-old deputy's own service weapon.

Investigators are trying to determine if Hutchinson shot himself or if someone else shot him with his gun.

Documents obtained by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV (http://atxne.ws/2aZrHoU ) show that SunTrust Mortgage filed a notice with the Williamson County clerk's office July 11 announcing that Hutchinson's home was eligible for a foreclosure sale.