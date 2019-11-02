Texas deputies say missing New Hampshire couple was murdered, RV stolen

Bodies unearthed in a shallow grave on a south Texas beach were those of a missing New Hampshire couple whose pickup and RV were stolen and driven to Mexico, according to reports.

The bodies of James and Michelle Butler, of Rumney, were found Sunday and Monday on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi, according to the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office. They were identified on Friday.

The couple was murdered but deputies weren't saying how, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported.

MISSING VIRGINIA GIRL ISABEL HICKS FOUND SAFE AFTER 9 DAYS, ALLEGED ABDUCTOR IN CUSTODY, POLICE SAY

Butler, 48, and his wife, 46, set up their RV on Padre Island Oct. 15 and then spoke to a friend the next day, WBZ-TV reported.

“They were very good staying in touch with everybody and awesome sharing their daily adventures,” James Butler’s sister Deborah Van Loon said, according to the station.

MISSING TENNESSEE MOTHER'S BODY FOUND, 2 MEN CHARGED WITH ABUSE OF CORPSE, INVESTIGATORS SAY

The station reported that police have surveillance footage of the Butler's truck and RV crossing the Mexico border on Oct. 21 with an unknown person behind the wheel.

The couple left New Hampshire in early 2018 to go on trip around the country that was being supported with odd jobs along the way, WBZ reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A deputy said Butler’s body was found under his wife’s body