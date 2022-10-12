Texas correctional officer arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle fentanyl, PCP into prison

A correctional officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 17.5 ounces of PCP and 21 ounces of liquid fentanyl into a prison last week in Lamesa, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

Gilma Parades is accused of trying to bring the drugs into the Preston E. Smith Unit on Oct. 6.

Authorities stopped her then located an additional 30.5 ounces of PCP and five ounces of liquid fentanyl in her vehicle, the Texas Departmnet of Criminal Justice said.

PCP, or phencyclidine, is a hallucinogen that comes in liquid, powder and capsule forms. Fentanyl is an opioid that is up to 50 times more powerful than heroin and has been driving the latest wave of America's opioid crisis.

Parades was charged with introduction of prohibited items inside a correctional institution.