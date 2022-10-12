Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas correctional officer arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle fentanyl, PCP into prison

Authorities found more PCP and fentanyl in the suspect's car, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A correctional officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 17.5 ounces of PCP and 21 ounces of liquid fentanyl into a prison last week in Lamesa, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said. 

Gilma Parades is accused of trying to bring the drugs into the Preston E. Smith Unit on Oct. 6. 

Gilma Parades was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle PCP and liquid fentanyl into a prison in Texas. 

Gilma Parades was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle PCP and liquid fentanyl into a prison in Texas.  (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Authorities stopped her then located an additional 30.5 ounces of PCP and five ounces of liquid fentanyl in her vehicle, the Texas Departmnet of Criminal Justice said. 

FORMER GEORGIA CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS SENTENCED FOR ASSAULTING HANDCUFFED INMATE, COVER-UP

PCP, or phencyclidine, is a hallucinogen that comes in liquid, powder and capsule forms. Fentanyl is an opioid that is up to 50 times more powerful than heroin and has been driving the latest wave of America's opioid crisis. 

The correctional officer allegedly tried to bring 17.5 ounces of PCP and 21 ounces of liquid fentanyl into the prison. 

The correctional officer allegedly tried to bring 17.5 ounces of PCP and 21 ounces of liquid fentanyl into the prison.  (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Parades was charged with introduction of prohibited items inside a correctional institution. 

