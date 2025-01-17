Texas cheerleader accused of poisoning rival's show goat barred from caring for her pets on her own

A Texas teen accused of killing a competitor's show goat with force-fed poison cannot interact with her own cat, dog or rabbit without adult supervision, according to the latest court order in her felony case.

Aubrey Vanlandingham, 17, admitted to poisoning 6-month-old Willy the goat Oct. 23, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital. She told police the goat's owner was a "cheater," and she doesn't "like cheaters," according to the documents.

Vanlandingham is facing a felony charge of cruelty to a livestock animal and is awaiting trial at home after posting $5,000 bond.

A recent court order prohibits her from interacting with or contacting the victim's family or caring for any animals except her own pets, which she can only visit with her parents or other adults present. She has also been ordered to submit to drug testing, according to the document.

In surveillance footage from Nov. 23 handed over to Cedar Park Police by Vista Ridge High School, Vanlandingham can be seen in the school's barn forcing the animal to drink the pesticide with a dredging gun, "holding the goat's head as she forces a syringe-like item into the goat's throat" as it "fight[s] to break free," according to court documents.

She was then seen checking on the goat twice in the next two hours, called the goat owner's mother to tell her that the goat was "acting funny" and sent a video of the goat convulsing to the other teenager, the court documents show.

A later court-ordered search of Vanlandingham's phone included search queries for "How much bleach can kill an animal" and "Poisoning pets, what you should know."

Willy died in his owner's arms about 21 hours later, after he was brought into a vet's office for "sneezing, diarrhea, coughing and shaking." During a necropsy five days later, the smell of pesticides "permeated the room," according to the affidavit.

A pathologist determined the animal's cause of death was organophosphate intoxication from phosmet, a pesticide commonly used for external parasite control in livestock.

Both Vanlandingham and Willy's owner were members of the Vista Ridge's Future Farmers of America.

Vanlandingham had just been named president of the group and was also a cheerleader at the school in the Austin suburbs, the Daily Mail reported. She posted frequently on social media about her own show goat Lacey, who she paraded in animal shows statewide.

Prosecutors said Vanlandingham poisoned the younger student's goat to ensure her own victory at an upcoming event.

"My minor client and her family are working hard to resolve any legal issues and non-legal issues raised by these allegations, and we are thankful for a judicial process that will let us tell our story," Vanlandingham’s attorney told KXAN.

The victim's mother told the Daily Mail the teen does not appear to be remorseful.

"It’s all bizarre. We want justice served. We don’t want a slap on the wrist. We want to make sure that she is punished. At this point, we don’t feel like she thinks she’s going to be punished, and she needs to be. She needs to take ownership for what she’s done," the mother told the outlet, adding they want her to go to jail and get mental help.

"You can’t even cheat when it comes to showing goats," she said. "It makes no sense, so that’s where the jealousy really kind of falls into place."

Initially scheduled for this week, the teen's next hearing has been pushed to March, according to court documents. She could face up to two years in prison or a fine of $10,000 for the charge under Texas law. She has not yet entered a plea. Fox News Digital could not reach her attorney for comment by press time.