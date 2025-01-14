Texas tragedy: Father dies trying to save teenage son who was accidentally shot by son's brother

A Texas father suffered a medical episode and died while trying to save his teen son, who was killed in an accidental shooting involving his own brother, according to authorities and a local report.
Police responded to a shooting that happened at a home in Texas City just before 1:30 a.m. and found 17-year-old Joshua Gonzales dead on arrival, the Texas City Police Department said.
An investigation determined that Joshua Gonzales’ 15-year-old brother "accidentally discharged the firearm," resulting in the 17-year-old’s death, police said.
"During the attempt to administer lifesaving measures, the victim’s father, Julian Gonzales, tragically suffered a fatal medical episode," police said.
INVESTIGATORS SEARCH LANDFILL SITE FOR MICHIGAN MOTHER WHO VANISHED 10 DAYS AGO
Julian Gonzales, also known as Jay, suffered a heart attack while trying to save his son’s life and died, FOX26 Houston reported. Gonzales was a prominent tattoo artist in the area.
"He did so much for so many people. Now he's gone. I know this world is going to feel it. He touched a lot of hearts. He did a lot for the community," Gonzales' friend and business partner, Melo Salazar told the station.
Police said detectives questioned the 15-year-old brother and later released him pending additional investigation.
REALTOR-TURNED-MURDER SUSPECT CHARGED WITH CLIENT COUPLE'S SLAYING HELD AT GUNPOINT BY THEIR SON: POLICE
Family and friends told FOX26 that they remain concerned about the well-being of Gonzales’ 15-year-old son following the tragic incident.
"All that trauma and pain, and questions, and 'what if', and guilt, and blaming himself, and all that even though it was just a mere accident," Salazar said.
Jay Gonzales owned Artistic Image Tattoo Studio in Texas City, located about 42 miles southeast of Houston, and was remembered as a devoted dad and a kind-hearted businessman who would help those in need, according to the station.