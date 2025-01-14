Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Texas tragedy: Father dies trying to save teenage son who was accidentally shot by son's brother

Julian 'Jay' Gonzales suffered fatal medical episode while administering life-saving measures, police say

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Texas father suffered a medical episode and died while trying to save his teen son, who was killed in an accidental shooting involving his own brother, according to authorities and a local report.

Police responded to a shooting that happened at a home in Texas City just before 1:30 a.m. and found 17-year-old Joshua Gonzales dead on arrival, the Texas City Police Department said. 

An investigation determined that Joshua Gonzales’ 15-year-old brother "accidentally discharged the firearm," resulting in the 17-year-old’s death, police said.

"During the attempt to administer lifesaving measures, the victim’s father, Julian Gonzales, tragically suffered a fatal medical episode," police said.

INVESTIGATORS SEARCH LANDFILL SITE FOR MICHIGAN MOTHER WHO VANISHED 10 DAYS AGO

Jay Gonzales

Jay Gonzales died after suffering a medical episode while trying to save the life of his 17-year-old son, who also died after he was accidentally shot by his younger brother, police said. (Jay Gonzales/Facebook)

Julian Gonzales, also known as Jay, suffered a heart attack while trying to save his son’s life and died, FOX26 Houston reported. Gonzales was a prominent tattoo artist in the area.

"He did so much for so many people. Now he's gone. I know this world is going to feel it. He touched a lot of hearts. He did a lot for the community," Gonzales' friend and business partner, Melo Salazar told the station.

Jay Gonzales

Jay Gonzales owned Artistic Image Tattoo Studio in Texas City, and was remembered as a devoted dad, FOX26 Houston reported. (Jay Gonzales/Facebook)

Police said detectives questioned the 15-year-old brother and later released him pending additional investigation.

REALTOR-TURNED-MURDER SUSPECT CHARGED WITH CLIENT COUPLE'S SLAYING HELD AT GUNPOINT BY THEIR SON: POLICE

Family and friends told FOX26 that they remain concerned about the well-being of Gonzales’ 15-year-old son following the tragic incident.

Jay Gonzales

Jay Gonzales suffered a heart attack and died during the incident, FOX26 Houston reported. (Handout via FOX26 Houston KRIV)

"All that trauma and pain, and questions, and 'what if', and guilt, and blaming himself, and all that even though it was just a mere accident," Salazar said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jay Gonzales owned Artistic Image Tattoo Studio in Texas City, located about 42 miles southeast of Houston, and was remembered as a devoted dad and a kind-hearted businessman who would help those in need, according to the station.

Related Topics