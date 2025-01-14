Texas tragedy: Father dies trying to save teenage son who was accidentally shot by son's brother

A Texas father suffered a medical episode and died while trying to save his teen son, who was killed in an accidental shooting involving his own brother, according to authorities and a local report.

Police responded to a shooting that happened at a home in Texas City just before 1:30 a.m. and found 17-year-old Joshua Gonzales dead on arrival, the Texas City Police Department said.

An investigation determined that Joshua Gonzales’ 15-year-old brother "accidentally discharged the firearm," resulting in the 17-year-old’s death, police said.

"During the attempt to administer lifesaving measures, the victim’s father, Julian Gonzales, tragically suffered a fatal medical episode," police said.

INVESTIGATORS SEARCH LANDFILL SITE FOR MICHIGAN MOTHER WHO VANISHED 10 DAYS AGO

Julian Gonzales, also known as Jay, suffered a heart attack while trying to save his son’s life and died, FOX26 Houston reported. Gonzales was a prominent tattoo artist in the area.

"He did so much for so many people. Now he's gone. I know this world is going to feel it. He touched a lot of hearts. He did a lot for the community," Gonzales' friend and business partner, Melo Salazar told the station.

Police said detectives questioned the 15-year-old brother and later released him pending additional investigation.

REALTOR-TURNED-MURDER SUSPECT CHARGED WITH CLIENT COUPLE'S SLAYING HELD AT GUNPOINT BY THEIR SON: POLICE

Family and friends told FOX26 that they remain concerned about the well-being of Gonzales’ 15-year-old son following the tragic incident.

"All that trauma and pain, and questions, and 'what if', and guilt, and blaming himself, and all that even though it was just a mere accident," Salazar said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jay Gonzales owned Artistic Image Tattoo Studio in Texas City, located about 42 miles southeast of Houston, and was remembered as a devoted dad and a kind-hearted businessman who would help those in need, according to the station.