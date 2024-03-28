Texas border officers seize $1.1M in meth from vehicle quarter panels during bust

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, on Monday, gave a second look at a vehicle entering the U.S. at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, when they discovered nearly $1.1 million worth of methamphetamine stashed in the quarter panels of the vehicle.

CBP said in a press release that officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized the 120 pounds of alleged methamphetamine valued at $1,104,419, in a single bust.

"CBP officers did an exceptional job in interdicting these illicit narcotics at our port of entry," Port Director Pete Beattie said. "These seizures will help keep dangerous drugs out of our communities, in turn denying criminal organizations the revenue derived from their sale."

The drugs were seized on March 25 at the Camino Real International Bridge after a CBP officer directed a Mexican citizen driving through the port for a secondary inspection.

CALIFORNIA BORDER OFFICERS FIND THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF METH IN SHIPMENT OF CARROTS

Officers conducted a canine and non-intrusive inspection of the vehicle and allegedly found 120.11 pounds of methamphetamine in the quarter panels of the vehicle.

The narcotics were reportedly seized, and a passenger was arrested before Homeland Security Investigations agents were handed the case for further investigation.

ICE ARRESTS 216 ILLEGAL MIGRANTS WITH COCAINE, FENTANYL AND HEROIN CONVICTIONS

The drug seizure comes more than a week after officers in Southern California seized nearly 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine worth millions of dollars after discovering the drugs hidden in a shipment of carrots.

The bust happened at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility near San Diego, California.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since fiscal 2024 began in October, CBP has seized more than 49,000 pounds of methamphetamine. In all of fiscal 2023, border officers confiscated about 140,000 pounds of meth.

Stephen Sorace of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.