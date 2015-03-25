Texas billionaire Atlantic City casino owner fined for gambling

The Texas billionaire who owns Golden Nugget Atlantic City casino has agreed to pay a $15,000 fine.

New Jersey regulators cited Tilman Fertitta for playing blackjack at two Atlantic City casinos last year. That violates a law that bars holders of a key casino employee license from gambling in Atlantic City.

Golden Nugget general manager Tom Pohlman tells the Press of Atlantic City Fertitta feels bad because he didn't know about the ban. Pohlman says Fertitta can gamble in Nevada except at his own casino.

Pohlman says the Golden Nugget notified regulators after Fertitta had said he had gambled.