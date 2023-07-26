Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas authorities charge 14-year-old driver with human smuggling after pursuit near US-Mexico border

The teenage boy was allegedly deceived on social media into smuggling four illegal immigrants, Texas DPS said

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Texas DPS arrest 14-year-old human smuggler Video

Texas DPS arrest 14-year-old human smuggler

A 14-year-old smuggler led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed chase.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is warning parents to keep an eye on their children's social media accounts after a teenager was allegedly deceived into assisting in the smuggling of four illegal immigrants.

On Sunday, July 23, a 14-year-old driver, who has since been charged with human smuggling, led troopers on a high-speed chase on U.S. 83 in Webb County, which is adjacent to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Lt. Chris Olivarez.

During the chase, the unidentified teenage boy can be seen in dashcam footage screeching to a halt to allow four people out of the vehicle toward the bushes on the side of the highway.

The driver continued to evade police after the drop-off. With the assistance of DPS aircraft and Ohio State Police, he was eventually arrested without incident, the agency said.

Police dashcam footage of a SUV

The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a high-speed chase to pursue a 14-year-old who was allegedly smuggling migrants into the U.S. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

The video shows the teen stop the car after being surrounded by law enforcement on a narrow road that appears to be in a neighborhood. He is then forced out of the car and onto the ground before handcuffs are placed on him.

Texas DPS said that he has been charged with human smuggling. The four illegal immigrants were also apprehended by authorities and referred to border patrol agents.

Illegal migrants

Four illegal immigrants were apprehended by Texas Department of Public Safety following the chase in Webb County. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Following the incident, Texas DPS encouraged parents to monitor children's social media activity and "make them aware of the detrimental consequences of human smuggling."

Teen arrest

Texas Department of Public Safety eventually surrounded the teen's SUV and arrested him without incident. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Criminal smuggling organizations target juveniles through deceptive recruiting methods on social media platforms to "facilitate the smuggling of illegal immigrants from border communities to larger metropolitan areas within Texas to then be transported further into the country's interior," Texas DPS told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.