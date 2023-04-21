Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas airline worker dies after being injured at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Austin police say the worker was driving a service vehicle that struck a jet bridge

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An American Airlines worker died Thursday after being injured at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to airport officials.

The worker was injured in the area where planes pull up to the terminal, a spokesperson at the airport in Austin, Texas, said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said it was called shortly after 2 p.m. and found a person dead from "traumatic injuries."

An Austin Police spokeswoman told reporters that the man was driving a service vehicle that struck a jet bridge. She said police were investigating the incident as an accident.

TSA INTERCEPTED MORE THAN 1,500 FIREARMS AT AIRPORTS IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2023

"We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport," an American Airlines spokeswoman said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members."

A passenger waits near a Delta Air lines terminal

A passenger waits near a terminal in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on April 13, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A United Airlines worker died after being injured at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on April 20, 2023. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

American declined to comment further. The worker's name was not immediately available.

VIRGINIA WOMAN STOPPED BY AIRPORT SECURITY BRINGING GIRAFFE AND ZEBRA BONES BACK FROM KENYA

Work around commercial airplanes has resulted in other fatal injuries in recent years. A man died at the Austin airport in 2020 after being struck by Southwest Airlines jet on a runway. Police later ruled it was a suicide and officials said the man was not authorized to be on the runway.

In December, a baggage handler for American subsidiary Piedmont Airlines in Montgomery, Alabama, died when she walked in front of a running jet engine and was pulled into the fan blades.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In September, a contractor's employee who was unloading bags from a Frontier Airlines plane at the New Orleans airport died after her hair got caught in a conveyer belt.

In 2019, an employee of a United Airlines contractor at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was pinned under a bag-loading vehicle. He died later at a hospital.