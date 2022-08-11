Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountain's National Park to once again require indoor masking

Tennessee has seen 431 cases per 100,000 people, according to a study by Johns Hopkins

Associated Press
Masks will once again be required for visitors inside all Great Smoky Mountains National Park buildings due to the high transmission of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the park's website, the mask mandate will apply to all visitors regardless of vaccination status.

The policy was put in place to be "consistent with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance regarding areas of substantial or high transmission," the website said.

Views of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are seen in Tennessee, United States. The park will once again require indoor masking.

Views of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are seen in Tennessee, United States. The park will once again require indoor masking. (Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The CDC's website shows that Blount, Cocke and Sevier counties, which encompass the park in Tennessee, are currently considered high risk areas. In North Carolina, Swain and Haywood counties that also connect to the park are considered medium risk.

As of Wednesday, researchers from Johns Hopkins say there were roughly 431 cases per 100,000 people in Tennessee over the past two weeks, which ranks 28th in the country for new cases per capita.