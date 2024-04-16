Tennessee woman gets life in prison for killing 4 people over custody dispute

A Tennessee woman charged in the slayings of four people stemming from a custody dispute has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

Jazzmine Jacole Hall, 29, of Athens, entered the plea Monday in McMinn County Criminal Court as jury selection was about to begin, news outlets reported. She had been scheduled for trial on charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and arson in the 2021 shooting deaths of Trevon Hall, Skylar Hawn, Jesse Dupree and Brandi Harris, according to court records.

The four were found dead at a home in Riceville stemming from an altercation over a 10-month-old child belonging to Jazzmine Hall and Trevon Hall. Two others were at the house at the time of the shooting, but they survived and called police.

Hall was sentenced to four consecutive life terms with no chance of release, District Attorney General Shari Tayloe said.

A co-defendant in the case is scheduled for trial in September.