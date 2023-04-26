Tennessee suspect allegedly slashes University of Memphis student's face in dorm room 'ambush': Police

A college student at the University of Memphis was attacked in his dorm room on Tuesday, according to police.

Kaleb Steward, 19, is accused of lying to a University of Memphis employee to gain access into the victim's room on Monday just before noon. After getting into the room, Steward waited until the victim arrived before allegedly attacking him, police said.

Steward is being charged with felony aggravated battery, felony aggravated assault, felony false offense report, carry of weapon on school property, and two misdemeanor charges of vandalism of $1,000 or less.

The victim, a male student, told police officers that he was "ambushed" by Steward while going into his room. The student also told police that the 19-year-old suspect attempted to stab him, but was unsuccessful.

According to the affidavit, the suspect manged to slash the victim's face. The student was then able to call for help from others who were in the dorm.

After Steward was arrested, he allegedly told officers that he slashed the victim's tires and "threw a car battery through the victim's" Chevy pick-up truck parked on campus. The acts of alleged vandalism by Steward took place on separate dates, according to the police report.

Steward also told police that he intentionally pulled a fire alarm in a campus building on Sunday.

Jail records state that Steward was released from the Shelby County Jail Wednesday on his own recognizance.

A spokesperson for the University of Memphis said that the incident happened in the Living Learning Complex, according to FOX 13.

"The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is paramount, and we are taking all appropriate measures. Due to it being an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time," the spokesperson said.

DeMarco Cooperwood, a freshman at the University of Memphis, told FOX 13 that he doesn't know how the suspect even got into the dorm.

"Then you have to swipe into the front desk. Then, to get over to either side of the buildings, you have to swipe again, and then if you have to get into a room you have to swipe again," Cooperwood said.