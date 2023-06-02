Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee police officer wounded, suspect shot in exchange of gunfire

TN officer in critical condition following shooting incident

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2

A man suspected of wounding a police officer in Tennessee on Thursday afternoon was shot a short time later by other officers during an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The officer was in critical condition shortly after the shooting, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a tweet that asked the public to be on the lookout for the suspect.

Minutes later, police said the suspect had engaged officers behind a brush pile and was wounded during an exchange of gunfire. They said the man was taken to a hospital.

Officer Donovan Coble, 33, suffered a gunshot wound to his side after responding to a report of an armed man breaking into vehicles, police said.

No other officers were injured. Further details were not immediately released.