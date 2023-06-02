Expand / Collapse search
Nashville
Published

Bodycam footage of officer being shot released by Nashville police

The Metro SWAT team tracked down the suspect and fatally shot him in an exchange of gunfire

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Nashville police release bodycam footage of officer shot during foot chase Video

Nashville police release bodycam footage of officer shot during foot chase

Sydney Snow reports outside the hospital where the Nashville police 'officer of the year' is recovering.

An officer with the Metro Nashville Police in Tennessee has been hospitalized after being shot by a suspect in pursuit. 

Officer Donovan Coble was shot in the ribcage Thursday night while investigating a call from a parking service near the airport in Nashville.

"We are thankful he is going to be OK. The call came in, and he was wounded in the abdomen area," said Chief of Police John Drake. 

Drake said that despite a punctured lung, Coble is well and with his family.

Photo of a Metro Nashville Police Department car

A Metro Nashville Police Department vehicle parked on the street. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

"He had a lung that had to be re-inflated. His wife and mom are with him now. It's an open investigation. We did find a weapon near the scene. We are looking to see if there is more," said Drake.

The chief added, "We take care of our people. He does have kids. They are one-year-old twins, and they are in a safe spot."

Metro Nashville Police released bodycam footage of the confrontation from Thursday night.

The near-fatal attack happened when Coble witnessed a man apparently attempting to break into vehicles before the suspect hopped a fence to escape. 

Running after the suspect, Coble ordered him to drop the gun. The suspect then fired the shot that wounded the officer.

Nashville photo

Skyline of Nashville, Tennessee. (Adina Olteanu / 500px via Getty Images)

Coble, 33, has served with the Metro Nashville Police for four years.

The Metro Special Weapons and Tactics team quickly searched the area near the shooting and eventually found the suspect hiding in a brush pile.

The suspect began shooting at the SWAT team, which returned fire.

The suspect was wounded and brought into custody. No other officers were harmed in the arrest.

Suspect Delama Casimir, 37, died from his gunshot wounds at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday evening.

