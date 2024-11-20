Tennessee man convicted for Jan. 6 riot found guilty of plotting to kill FBI agents who investigated him

A Jan. 6 rioter who breached the U.S. Capitol was convicted of trying to have law enforcement personnel, including the FBI agents and employees who were investigating him, murdered, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Edward Kelley, 35, of Maryville, Tennessee, who was convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers and other crimes during the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, was found guilty on Wednesday of conspiracy to murder employees of the United States, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, and influencing or retaliating against federal officials by threat.

The jury agreed on a verdict after an hour of deliberation following the three-day trial, WBIR-TV reported.

NIKKI HALEY PENS SUPPORTIVE OP-ED IN FAVOR OF TRUMP AHEAD OF ELECTION DAY: ‘EASY CALL’

Federal prosecutors at his trial in Knoxville, Tennessee, said Kelly developed a "kill list" of FBI agents and others who participated in the investigation into his conduct on Jan. 6 while awaiting trial for his involvement in the Capitol riot.

He distributed the list, as well as videos containing images of FBI employees identified on the list, to a co-conspirator as part of his "mission," authorities said.

SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF JAN. 6 CAPITOL RIOT PARTICIPANT WHO CHALLENGED OBSTRUCTION CONVICTION

Kelley's co-defendant Austin Carter, who pleaded guilty in November 2023 to conspiracy to kill FBI agents and is awaiting sentencing, testified that Kelly said he needed to "take out" the FBI. He said that he and Kelley planned attacks on the Knoxville FBI Field Office using car bombs and incendiary devices appended to drones.

He also testified that the conspirators strategized about assassinating FBI employees in their homes and in public places such as movie theaters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Recording introduced by prosecutors showed Kelley directing the plan, and giving instructions to "start it," "attack," and "take out their office" in the event of his arrest. He was also recorded stating: "Every hit has to hurt. Every hit has to hurt," authorities said.

Kelley is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7, 2025. He faces up to life in prison.