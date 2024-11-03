Nikki Haley pens supportive op-ed in favor of Trump ahead of Election Day: 'Easy call'

Nikki Haley, a Republican who ran against former President Trump months ago, penned a supportive op-ed about the presidential candidate on Sunday, two days before Election Day.

The former South Carolina governor wrote the recently-published opinion piece, which is titled "Trump Isn’t Perfect, but He’s the Better Choice." It ran in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Haley challenged Trump in the 2024 Republican primary before dropping out in early March. In the op-ed, she argued that the "millions" of Americans who have mixed views of Trump should vote for him.

"I don’t agree with Mr. Trump 100% of the time," Haley conceded. "But I do agree with him most of the time, and I disagree with Ms. Harris nearly all the time. That makes this an easy call."

Haley served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump's tenure from 2017 to 2018. She has been known to both praise and criticize the Trump campaign openly, and argued that the "Biden-Harris agenda" has made the world "far more dangerous."

"Our southern border is our most pressing security threat; Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris have made it dramatically worse," the Republican wrote. "Their debacle in Afghanistan not only created a new terrorist state; it also signaled weakness that sparked Russia’s war against Ukraine."

"Their appeasement of Iran has enriched that despotic regime and emboldened it to pursue war with Israel through its terrorist proxies," Haley added.

The ex-ambassador predicted that a second Trump presidency "wouldn’t be perfect," but that it would include tax cuts, increased support for American energy and better standing on the world stage.

"These are enormous policy differences that will affect the lives of every American and much of the world," Haley wrote. "Will Mr. Trump do some things I don’t like in a second term? I’m sure he will. If that was the question before voters, then I imagine Mr. Trump would lose."

"But that isn’t the question in any election," she added. "No politician gets everything right. For those of us clear-eyed enough to see Mr. Trump’s flaws and honest enough to acknowledge them, the question is whether we’re better off with his policies or his opponent’s."

"On taxes, spending, inflation, immigration, energy and national security, the candidates are miles apart. And Mr. Trump is clearly the better choice."

The piece comes days after television personality Mark Cuban made controversial remarks about Trump not having "strong women" around him, and referenced Haley specifically.

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever," Cuban said while speaking on "The View" Thursday. "It’s just that simple. They're intimidating to him."

"He doesn't like to be challenged by them, and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work," the businessman added.

On Fox News Channel's "Special Report" last week, Haley echoed her endorsement of Trump to host Bret Baier.

"It's like what I said at the Republican National Convention. You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him," Haley said. "And so, for me, we have the choice. The choice is given. It’s either Donald Trump or it’s Kamala Harris. And for my family, what I’m looking at is the fact that my daughter says she can’t afford groceries. And I look at an economy that’s been tough for all of us."

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.