Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nashville
Published

Tennessee officials, Jill Biden honor Nashville school shooting victims in vigil

Six people died in Nashville school shooting

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Victims of Nashville school shooting honored in vigil Video

Victims of Nashville school shooting honored in vigil

A vigil was held on Wednesday for the victims of the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee (Credit: APTN)

Hundreds of people gathered in Tennessee on Wednesday at a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the Nashville school shooting

The somber ceremony, hosted in front of City Hall, featured speakers reading the names of the three children and three adults who were killed Monday at The Covenant School.  

The dead were identified as 9-year-old students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, 60-year-old Head of School Katherine Koonce, 61-year-old substitute teacher Cynthia Peak and 61-year-old custodian Mike Hill.

"Just two days ago was our city’s worst day," Mayor John Cooper told the crowd. "I so wish we weren’t here, but we need to be here."

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING: REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMEN DEMAND AG GARLAND LAUNCH HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION

A crowd gathers outside the courthouse and City Hall for a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School shooting on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

A crowd gathers outside the courthouse and City Hall for a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School shooting on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

First lady Jill Biden was also in attendance, but did not speak. 

Country stars Sheryl Crow sang "I Shall Believe" and Margo Price sang an a capella version of "Tears of Rage." 

First lady Jill Biden listens to Mayor John Cooper during a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School shooting on March 29, 2023, in Nashville.

First lady Jill Biden listens to Mayor John Cooper during a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School shooting on March 29, 2023, in Nashville. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Ketch Secor, of Old Crow Medicine Show, led the crowd in the Christian hymn, "Will the Circle Be Unbroken."

While Price, Crow and Secor have called for stricter gun laws following the shooting, there was no talk of gun control at the vigil. Republicans and Democratic lawmakers stood together in remembrance of the six who died.

Singer Sheryl Crow sings during a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School school shooting on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville.

Singer Sheryl Crow sings during a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School school shooting on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SHOOTING TIMELINES: AUDREY HALE'S 14 MINUTES OF MAYHEM

Authorities said a 28-year-old former student, identified as Audrey Hale, drove up to the school Monday morning, shot out the glass doors, entered and began firing.

While police have not yet determined the shooter’s motive, they say the assailant did not target specific victims.

A woman wipes away tears as she visits a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on March 29, 2023, in Nashville.

A woman wipes away tears as she visits a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on March 29, 2023, in Nashville. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Authorities said Hale was under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed emotional disorder and was not on the radar of police before the attack. Hale was fatally shot by police at the school Monday.

Chief John Drake of the Metro Nashville Police Department pauses during a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School shooting on March 29, 2023.

Chief John Drake of the Metro Nashville Police Department pauses during a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School shooting on March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 