Tennessee fisherman dies from exposure to cold water after falling into lake

TN lake had a water temperature of about 36 degrees

A man who was fishing with his son on an east Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said.

Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.

A Tennessee fisherman died from exposure to cold water after falling of their boat into the lake. This part of the lake had a water temperature of about 36 degrees. 

The son entered the water and hung onto his father as the operating boat made circles, the agency said. Another fisherman pulled them from the water, but Keen did not survive, the agency said.

Neither Keen nor his son was wearing a life jacket, the agency said.

The son was taken to a hospital with exposure to cold water. Wildlife officers said that the water temperature in that part of the lake is about 36 degrees.