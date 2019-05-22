Family of bears overruns man's car in Tennessee

If they were truly smarter than the av-er-age bear they would have just used the door.

A family of bears was spotted hopping in a car -- using the windows, racing-style -- in Tennessee last week.

Chad Morris posted photos online of three bear cubs hanging out inside his car, while the trio's mother lurked around outside.

"Is this real life.. tell me we are being punked," Morris wrote alongside the pictures, which were taken in Gatlinsburg, a city roughly 35 miles south of Knoxville.

Morris was in disbelief when he saw his car overrun. He told WFIE he's been wanting to see a bear, but was surprised when he spotted the family of four.

"I want to see a bear, you know?" Morris said he told his friends. "Been lifting weights a little bit, want to see a bear, tussle with a bear and it was like well, you get four on one, now what do you wanna do big boy? And I was like, 'Nah, I’ll pass.'"

Morris' car sustained only a moderate amount of damage.

He said that, after the bears left, he quickly rolled his windows up.