Tennessee
Published

Tennessee couple arrested, charged after allegedly stealing from a church

Sabastian Spencer, 20, and Danielle Salvator, 19, are charged with burglary and theft under $1,000

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A couple has been arrested for allegedly stealing from inside a Tennessee church on their first date.

Sabastian Spencer, 20, and Danielle Salvator, 19, are charged with burglary and theft under $1,000, police say. The church burglary happened last Thursday. 

Investigators determined the duo located an open door and entered the church before stealing several items. The incident was reportedly caught on camera, and the two young adults apparently confessed that they just wanted to play the piano inside the synagogue. 

Authorities told a local TV station that the couple met on a dating app. They added that the couple played the piano for about 30 minutes prior to stealing four bibles, two drum sticks and a collection plate, WKRN reports.  

Danielle Salvator, 19, and Sabastian Spencer, 20.

The theft was noticed and reported by the church pastor the following day. 

Indian Lake Peninsula Church Administrative Pastor Drew Altom spoke to the media outlet about reaching out to the young couple. 

"I would tell them don’t let this one incident define you. Learn something. And together, let’s continue to grow. We all make mistakes, but we are all held accountable for those mistakes as well," he said. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.