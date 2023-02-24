Tennessee convicted murderer wrote song lyrics about killing victim: prosecutor

A Tennessee man recently convicted of murder wrote song lyrics about the crime, according to prosecutors.

Charlie Richard Martinez, 25, was recently convicted of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon after killing someone during a robbery on Feb. 7, 2021.

Knoxville, Tennessee District Attorney Charme Allen said that Martinez and Kendra Denise Ivey lured Victor Letner, 33, to a residence in Knoxville and planned to rob him, according to Knox News.

Allen said in a Facebook post that when the victim arrived, Martinez shot a .45 caliber handgun at Letner's head, barely missing him. When Letner attempted to take the gun from Martinez, he was shot in the chest. Martinez shot himself in the foot during the struggle with the victim.

After fleeing the scene, Martinez "wrote multiple sets of lyrics in which he described the shooting, flight, and destruction of evidence," Allen said.

Martinez took the victim's vehicle and fled the state after the murder.

He was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge - 51 years before being eligible for parole - and will be sentenced for his other charges on April 20.

"This case was solved because of the cooperation of many law enforcement agencies," said Allen said. "Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, the jury reached a just verdict."