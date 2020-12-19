Tennessee boy, 7, saves baby sister from fire that burned house down

A 7-year-old Tennessee boy pulled his 22-month-old sister from their burning home Tuesday night in a heroic moment.

The Davidson family awoke in the middle of the night to find smoke and flames in the house.

Parents Nicole and Chris are former firefighters, so they moved quickly to get their children out of harm’s way, WVLT reported. The flames in the living room, however, prevented either parent from reaching the bedroom where their daughter was sleeping.

"He grabbed the fire extinguisher trying to buy me time to get the kids, and I grabbed the boys because they were closest to the fire," Nicole said of her husband.

"The scariest moment of my life was when I thought we couldn't get her."

Instead, Chris Davidson boosted his son Eli through a window to the daughter’s room. Eli grabbed his sister and passed her carefully out the window to his dad.

AMERICA TOGETHER: GOOD SAMARITAN HELPS NYPD OFFICER SHOVEL POLICE CRUISER OUT OF SNOW PILE UP

"Dad busted the window and then I said, ‘I can’t do it,’ like two times, and then I said, ‘I got her Dad’," Eli said. "And when we went down there I said ‘I was scared, but I didn’t want my sister to die’."

"It's OK to be scared, but you're brave inside and you can do it when you want to," Eli added, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Thanks to Eli’s heroics, no one was hurt, but the home was a total loss. The Davidsons are now staying with nearby family members.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the fire is under investigation.