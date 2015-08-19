Expand / Collapse search
Television report: Subway pitchman expected to plead guilty to child-pornography charges

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this July 7, 2015, file photo, Subway restaurant spokesman Jared Fogle walks to a waiting car as he leaves his home in Zionsville, Ind. Fox 59 television station reported Tuesday, Aug. 18 that the Subway pitchman is expected to plead guilty to child-pornography charges, citing sources it did not identify. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana television station is reporting that Subway pitchman Jared Fogle is expected to plead guilty to child-pornography charges.

The report on Fox 59 comes six weeks after authorities seized electronics and other items from Fogle's home in Zionsville, an affluent Indianapolis suburb.

The 37-year-old Fogle became a Subway pitchman more than 15 years ago after shedding more than 200 pounds as a college student, in part by eating the chain's sandwiches.

Subway suspended its relationship with Fogle after the raid.