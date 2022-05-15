Teenager shot to death at major Chicago tourist destination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death near the famous "The Bean" sculpture in Chicago's Millennium Park on Saturday.

Police have taken two suspects into custody in relation to the shooting, but authorities have yet to release names or a motive for the shooting. The boy, Seandell Holliday, was shot at the popular tourist attraction around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

"Earlier this evening, a 16-year-old was tragically killed near Millennium Park. This senseless loss of life is utterly unacceptable," Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement Saturday evening. "Tonight, a mother is grief-stricken, mourning the loss of her child and searching for answers. My heart is breaking for the mother as she grieves this unspeakable loss."

Lightfoot added that her administration plans on taking "additional actions" to prevent future shootings, but has yet to offer details.

Holliday was one of several Chicago teens to be shot this weekend. At least three others were shot – one fatally – in incidents across the city between Friday and Saturday.