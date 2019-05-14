A Massachusetts teen faces life in prison after being found guilty Tuesday of decapitating his classmate due to a dispute about a girl.

Mathew Borges, 18, was found guilty of first-degree murder after the headless body of 16-year-old Manuel Villoria-Paulino was found by a dog walker along the banks of the Merrimack River, nearly a month after Violloria-Paulino's brutal slaying.

Prosecutors say Borges, who was 15 at the time, stabbed the victim to death on Nov. 18, 2016 after he'd grown jealous Villoria-Paulino spent time with a girl Borges liked.

The teen's severed head was discovered Dec. 1 close to where his body was found.

“Nothing can bring Lee Paulino back to his family, who obviously love and miss him very much. It is my hope that this verdict gives them some comfort and peace,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in a press release.

Borges, who was tried as an adult, faces a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years served. He's set to be sentenced July 9.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.